City may soon know how much longer industrial park groundwater cleanup has to be done

CADILLAC — Pending the results of a consultant’s analysis, the city of Cadillac may soon know how much longer they have to treat groundwater contamination in the Harry Vanderjagt Industrial Park.
For 30 years, the city of Cadillac has been diverting tax revenue from the park for cleanup efforts after various contaminants originating from industrial activities were discovered years earlier in the groundwater supply.
According to the plan approved by council in 1991, “The city established the (Local Development Finance Authority) for the purpose of acquiring, constructing, installing and equipping a groundwater treatment facility in order to provide water to the district and simultaneously to decontaminate the groundwater found on the parcels of land adjacent to and near the district, thereby causing the remainder of the property within the district to be capable of being developed.”
The tax increment financing plan that was approved in 1991 expires this year and earlier this month, the Cadillac City Council voted to set a public hearing to extend it for another two years.
During the meeting, Cadillac City Manager Marcus Peccia said previous estimates were that it would be another two or three decades before cleanup efforts could be concluded, although they currently don’t have an exact timeframe.
“It just takes time,” said Peccia, who added that “significant accomplishment” has been made toward groundwater cleanup in the last 30 years; he said a pending analysis of the groundwater should paint a more accurate picture for how much longer the work will need to be continued.
The public hearing on the two-year LDFA extension was scheduled for Dec. 20 at 6 p.m.
