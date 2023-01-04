CADILLAC — More likely than not, if you’re using tap water in Cadillac, it’s coming from the city’s new wellfield on 44 Road.
Cadillac Director of Utilities Jeffrey Dietlin said the wellfield has been up and running since the end of summer and currently is supplying most of the city’s water.
Dietlin said the wellfield on Crosby Road also is active but its use is limited at this time; crews are running water heavy out of the 44 Road site to make sure the pumping equipment is proven and reliable before warranties expire. Once they’re confident about the efficacy of the new equipment, they’ll scale back operations at the new site, and simultaneously ramp up production at the Crosby Road location, with the split between the two wellfields eventually being 50/50.
The 44 Road site includes a main headquarters building, a vehicle bay and washing station, a cold storage building, three pump stations and a water processing station. Dietlin said they have capacity at the 48-acre property to build four more pump stations, if necessary.
The new facility has a number of features that are lacking in the current headquarters, including such necessary amenities as locker rooms and bathrooms for female employees.
The city’s oldest wellfield in the industrial park has been shut down, and eventually it will be completely decommissioned — a process that entails pouring concrete into the pipes and pulling out motors and other water pumping infrastructure.
Dietlin said the new facility is about 95% complete, and they’ll soon begin transitioning staff and equipment from the old headquarters in the industrial park to the new site. This process will take some time to complete, however, as there are a lot of items to relocate and water department staff members still have their daily duties to take care of in the meantime.
As the new water has been entering the system, Dietlin said they’ve been monitoring operations closely to ensure no problems crop up. Anytime water from a new source enters the system, Dietlin said there is a risk that complications could arise, but so far they haven’t received any negative reports. Dietlin said if users notice discoloration or any other changes in the water that are out of the ordinary, to contact the utilities department.
Users may notice their water being slightly softer than it used to be. Dietlin said in terms of softness and quality, the water from the 44 Road site is similar to the water from the Crosby Road site and better overall than the water from the industrial park, which tended to be harder and more prone to leave rings in bathtubs.
Remaining to be finished at the new wellfield is the installation of some communications infrastructure and placement of furniture in the headquarters building. Dietlin expects the entire operation to be finished by spring, at which time a ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held.
Once the old wellfield in the industrial park is decommissioned, Dietlin said they’ll be getting the site ready to sell. This process will include demolishing the old headquarters building, removing the existing electrical hookups that are no longer needed and creating new electrical access off Eighth Street.
To do this, the Cadillac City Council has set a public hearing date for Jan. 17 on an ordinance that would grant an easement to Consumers Energy to access the site.
Cadillac City Manager Marcus Peccia said creating new electrical access at the site would make it as “marketable and available as possible” when the time comes to sell the property.
Construction of the new wellfield has been a project several years in the making, costing about $10 million in total. The city issued bonds in 2021 and is using the state’s Drinking Water Revolving Fund to pay for the project, as well as user fees.
