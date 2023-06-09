The City of Cadillac held a forum to discuss sidewalk improvements in the downtown area on Friday, June 9.
The Downtown Development Authority and the city have a plan to remove the bricks in certain spots of the “core” downtown area and replace them with concrete.
City officials say the bricks have posed a hazard to people walking on the sidewalks where some bricks are missing.
There have been incidents of people tripping and getting injured.
“What we’re looking at doing is something quite different,” City Manager Marcus Peccia said. “We’re looking at trying to engage those that are really within this core area.”
The improvements will focus on areas that need the most improvement including Mitchell street between Chapin, Cass, Harris, Mason, Beech, Pine and Nelson streets.
The preliminary cost of the project is $421,000. The City of Cadillac would contribute $100,000. The rest of the project would be paid for by parcel owners.
Cost and details of the project are subject to change as the project is in its beginning stages and ideas are still in consideration including tinting the concrete for a more natural look.
Business owners at the forum also discussed the difficulty of shoveling snow on the brick sidewalk in the winter.
The DDA will have its next regularly scheduled meeting on June 28 followed by the city council meeting on July 27.
Formal steps could be taken to move the project along at these meetings.
Different cost options are being explored for the project, but the DDA wants the improvements to be as future proof as possible for potential streetscape projects in years to come.
Peccia said the council wants businesses and the community to be comfortable with the plan before moving forward with the project.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.