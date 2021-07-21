CADILLAC — Due to a water main break in the vicinity of Sixth Avenue on the morning of July 21, 2021, the City of Cadillac has issued a boil water notice.
According to a press release issued by the city, bacteria may have entered the water system that could make you sick or be a particular concern for people with weakened immune systems.
DO NOT DRINK THE WATER WITHOUT BOILING IT FIRST. Bring all water to a boil, let it boil for one minute, and let it cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
Bacterial contamination can occur during a break in the distribution system water mains. Water system pressure was lost across the system due to the severity of the water main break. The city issued this boil water notice as a precaution until all of the water quality testing results become available Friday, July 23,2021.
The city will notify the public when tests show no bacteria and residents no longer need to boil their water.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.