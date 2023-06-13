City of Cadillac offers to sell water to Haring amid PFAS concerns

CADILLAC — Officials with the city of Cadillac have reached out to Haring Township Supervisor Bob Scarbrough with an offer to sell water to the township.
Details of the emailed offer came about as a result of a Freedom of Information Act request that recently was shared with the Cadillac News.
The offer came in the form of two emails, one from Cadillac Director of Utilities Jeffrey Dietlin and the other from Cadillac City Manager Marcus Peccia.
“I have heard that Haring may be looking for a new well field or just wells,” Dietlin wrote in the first email, which he sent in April. “I assume you are looking for a good spot to locate these wells and good water quality. I was wondering if you had thought of becoming a bulk customer of the City of Cadillac. I currently have the ability to pump 8.6 million gallons a day. I also could expand this amount to about 10 MGD ... If the City and Township can come to an arrangement it may save Haring some substantial capital.”
Peccia followed up in May, and reiterated statements made by Dietlin in the initial email, and also added a few additional details about a potential agreement.
“Given the Township already has the water system (infrastructure) in place, the City would be looking at becoming your supplier of water ... by creating a bulk-rate category,” Peccia wrote. “The City would not be taking over any management and/or operations of the system; simply just providing the Township a water supply. Note, all of this would be subject to City Council consideration and approval.”
Peccia told the Cadillac News on Monday that they had heard about the challenges Haring was facing with the discovery of PFAS chemicals in some parts of the township, and thought it would be worth letting them know the city may be able to help.
“We were reaching out as a neighbor,” Peccia said.
According to previous Cadillac News reporting, the township has been trying to figure out a way to extend municipal water to areas of Haring affected by PFAS contamination but have run into roadblocks, including how to fund such a project.
Dietlin wrote in his email to Scarbrough that building additional wells or well fields to service customers affected by PFAS likely would increase their user rates. As an alternative, Dietlin wrote that the city is in a position to offer a rate of $2.41 per 1,000 gallons, which is $1.99 less than the township’s current rate.
In addition, Peccia wrote that both the city’s well fields test for high quality water and have “non-detect on PFAS.”
Peccia told the Cadillac News that it’s not uncommon for municipalities to enter into agreements such as these, which can take many forms.
For instance, Peccia said the city has an agreement to provide water to the Clam Lake Downtown Development Authority — a deal that came about as a result of negotiations regarding the annexation of the Cadillac Junction property east of town.
Another example is the city’s arrangement with the Lake Mitchell Sewer Authority to handle sewage from their customers around the lake, Peccia said.
Ultimately, Peccia said the decision to reach out to Haring Township was made out of a prioritization of environmental, health and safety considerations more than anything else.
Peccia added that it’s important to keep in mind that no agreement will be made with the township without the approval of the Cadillac City Council during open session.
The Cadillac News left a message for Scarbrough seeking comment on the city’s offer but did not hear back by press time.
