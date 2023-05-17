City of Cadillac, police officers union reach settlement agreement

CADILLAC — The Cadillac City Council on Monday unanimously approved a settlement agreement with the Fraternal Order of Police Labor Council.
The agreement is effective July 1 and includes revised wording related to workday and workweek policy, overtime premiums, shift premiums, recognized holidays, longevity benefits and wages.
According to the agreement, there shall be two 12-hour work shifts for road patrol. The daytime road patrol times may be from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., or 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., or 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and the nightshift times may be from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., or 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.. The tour of duty shall consist of 84 hours within a 14-day period.
The department head or designee shall determine shifts and hours. Employees shall receive pay of 80 hours and four hours of compensatory time for each scheduled tour of duty work, with the understanding that this shall not restrict the employer’s rights to schedule overtime.
For special assignments such as school resource officer and detective, they shall work 84 hours within a 14-day period. This is a revision from the previous policy, which was a regular 40-hour week unless directed otherwise by the department head or designee.
Time and one-half an employee’s straight time hourly rate of pay shall be paid for all hours worked beyond 12 in a workday and 84 within a 14-day tour of duty. An employee’s straight time hourly rate of pay shall be determined by dividing their annual salary by 2,080. Employees are to receive time and one-half of posted hourly rate of pay for the rank at which the employee is employed by the employer, plus time and one-half of shift premium or shift command assignment, if applicable. Overtime premium rate shall not be applicable if the employee’s posted work schedule requires the employee to double back consecutive days into a new workweek. This exclusion is not applicable to a call-in situation.
Employees who work the nightshift or any portion thereof shall receive a premium of 42 cents per hour in addition to their straight time hourly rate.
President’s Day has been added to the list of existing recognized holidays.
The longevity schedule also was amended with year three of service starting out at $300 and increasing at a rate of $100 for each year thereafter, capping with year 25 at $2,500.
A 2% market adjustment will be applied to the July 1, 2022 wage schedule for each hourly rate of pay prior to applying the July 1, 2023 cost of living adjustment. Wages are to increase by 3% during the 2023-2024 fiscal year, by 4% during the 2024-2025 fiscal year, and 4% during the 2025-2026 fiscal year.
The new settlement agreement will be effective through June 30, 2026.
