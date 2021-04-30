CADILLAC — Residents of Wexford County are invited to gather any old, unusable quantities of hazardous products they may have and bring them to the Cadillac Wastewater Treatment Plant on May 8.
Since 2018, the city of Cadillac and Wexford County has been partnering to host Household Hazardous Waste Disposal Day and since that time, have collected nearly 74,000 pounds of items.
The Hazardous Waste Disposal Day will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Cadillac Wastewater Treatment Plant, located at 1121 Plett Road. Due to COVID-19, social distancing and mask usage will be required.
Eligible waste items include the following: aerosols, bug spray, dyes, floor care products, floor wax, furniture polish, dry cell batteries, rechargeable batteries, medicines, oven cleaners, scouring powders, spot and stain removers, spray dust cleaners, thermometers, upholstery cleaners, algaecides, ant and roach powder, bug sticks and creams, fertilizers, fly strips, fungicides, garden dusts/sprays, herbicides, insecticides, rat and rodent poison, weed killer, wood stains, alcohols, creosote, cutting oil, fluorescence bulbs, glues, mineral spirits, naphtha, oil-based paints, oil stains, paintbrush cleaner, paint stripper, polyurethane coatings, rust remover, turpentine, wood preservatives, brake fluid, car solvents, car wax, engine cleaner, metal polish, herbicides, mercury vapor lamps, pesticides, fungicides, milk house chemicals and fertilizers.
Chemical wastes from farms are limited to 10 gallons per farm.
Non-accepted wastes include latex paint, used motor oil, automotive batteries, smoke detectors and electronics.
According to a spreadsheet provided by the city of Cadillac, since 2018 they've collected 1,664 pounds of flammable liquids, 37,401 pounds of oil-based paint, 4,098 pounds of aerosol cans, 786 pounds of acidic products, 899 pounds of caustic/basic products, 41 pounds of oxidizers, 26,068 pounds of toxic products, 6,417 pounds of herbicides and pesticides, 1,640 pounds of oil/antifreeze, 461 pounds of fire extinguishers, 792 pounds of propane, 354 pounds of expired medicines, 205 pounds of medical wastes, 32 pounds of smoke detectors, 35 pounds of reactives, 7,694 pounds of household batteries, 4,149 pounds of fluorescent lamps, 127 pounds of lithium batteries, 56 pounds of mercury devices, and 139 pounds of PCB ballasts.
