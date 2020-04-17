EVART — With major factories closing in Evart during the coronavirus pandemic, the city is facing a financial decline.
During a town hall meeting held on Wednesday, April 15 at 10 a.m. via Zoom, the City Manager Sarah Dvoracek announced that the city is looking at a major decline is the general fund after Ventra and Vitro closed due to COVID-19.
"With industries closing, this is going to have a major impact on the general and sewer and water funds," she said. "Currently, we are preparing for the worst."
Since Ventra closed its doors in March to be compliant with the Stay Home order and Vitro announcement to permanently close its factory at the end of June, Department of Public Works Director and Assistant City Manager Mark Wilson said the water sales are down almost 50% and wastewater is down about 35%.
Though exact numbers are still being crunched, Dvoracek wrote in an email the industrial businesses of Evart make up 75% of the total water and sewer revenues.
"We are continuing to crunch numbers for our 2020-2021 budget for our presentation to council," she wrote. "These times are difficult for everyone and local government is not exempt."
On top of taking a hit in the area of water and sewer revenues, Vitro's closing at the end of June will mean a hit in tax revenue as well, Dvoracek wrote, meaning the general fund will take another hit.
"Vitro will still have to pay real property taxes but I am sure we will lose personal property revenue," she wrote.
Preparing for the expected effects COVID-19 will have on its revenue, the City of Evart made the decision to place a spending freeze on non-essential expenses. Dvoracek wrote that some non-essential items have included placing a hold on the purchase of two new city trucks and purchasing signage with the city's new logo.
This freeze does not stop the continuation of normal payroll, current contracts and paying normal vendors.
In the process of preparing an updated 2020-2021 budget, Dvoracek said a draft will be presented to the council at the Monday, April 20 council meeting via Zoom.
