City of Manton hopes to qualify for state grant to build splashpad near basketball court

MANTON — As far as grant opportunities go, they don’t get much better than this.
The Manton City Commission recently voted to give engineering consulting firm Gourdie-Fraser the go-ahead to apply for a Michigan Economic Development Corporation grant to pay for a splashpad and playground area within the city, along with another grant to pay for water and sewer infrastructure work.
Jennifer Hodges, with Gourdie-Fraser, said during a recent commission meeting that the city being designated by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development as a low income community makes it eligible to receive the “public spaces” grant to build the splashpad and playground.
Projects eligible to be funded with state dollars through this grant program are those that promote public spaces, community engagement, walkability and accessibility, Hodges said.
If approved, the city would be responsible for 10% of the project’s cost, with the grant covering the rest. Hodges said the village of Kingsley recently built a splashpad with the same funding mechanism.
Manton Department of Public Works Director Jake Paddock said if the city is awarded the grant, the splashpad/playground would be built near the basketball court.
In addition to the splashpad/playground project, Hodges said the city also may qualify for a MEDC infrastructure grant to pay for water and sewer system upgrades. This grant would require the same 10% funding match from the city as the splashpad.
In Manton, the grant could fund the removal of lead gooseneck pipes still in the water system, upgrades to the city’s lagoon aeration system and lift stations, and other potential projects, Hodges said.
“You’re not going to find a better deal,” Hodges said. “It is a wonderful opportunity for you guys.”
Commissioner Lisa Gillett asked Hodges if she had an idea how much the city’s match would be on both projects. Hodges replied that it’s tough to say in regard to the splashpad, as it depends on how much the commission is comfortable spending. She said communities can spend between $200,000 and $1 million through this grant. On the low end, that would mean the city is responsible for $20,000, and on the upper end, it would be responsible for $100,000.
Since the infrastructure grant would be funding projects that have to be done at some point anyway, Hodges said she would advocate for the commission to match 10% of the entire $2 million available.
“I would definitely encourage you to maximize that one,” Hodges said.
Manton City Clerk Jessica Schisser said that she would be contacting organizations in town to solicit their support for the splashpad project, as the more community engagement they get, the higher the project will be scored by the MEDC, and the greater chance they’ll be selected for the grant.
Hodges said crowdfunding and donations from the public toward the splashpad also could make a difference in their point score.
Paddock said if the splashpad is built, he would look into the possibility of collecting the water it uses to irrigate grass in the city, so none of it goes to waste.
