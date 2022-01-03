City of Manton looking into new entry signs, may ask public for help designing them

MANTON — By summertime, the city of Manton may be sporting some signage designed by a member of the community ... maybe even a student.
The Manton Commission recently discussed a plan to install four new signs at each entrance into the city, and looked over some initial design ideas from Krazy Kat Signs, based out of Manton.
During discussion, commissioners Lisa Gillett and Demetrius Atwood commented that they thought the community should be involved in the design process. Atwood added that having a design contest among Manton students might also be a good idea.
The commission agreed to schedule a work session to discuss their plans for the signs moving forward.
Director of Public Works Jake Paddock said ideally, he’d like to start the installation work on the signs by April and have them up before July 4.
Also during the meeting, the commission voted to keep Sue Fullerton as mayor pro tem.
Mayor Sam Cronkhite commented that given Fullerton’s many years on the commission (she is the longest-serving member of the board), he believed she was the best candidate for the position.
When it came to a vote, commissioners Atwood, Bill Bates and Dick Raymer voted in favor of Fullerton as mayor pro tem. Commissioners Gillett and Marcie Wilson — who prior to the meeting indicated she was interested in becoming the new mayor pro tem — voted against the motion.
During the same meeting, the commission discussed a letter from the Wonderland Humane Society regarding feral cats.
“Every city and rural area in Wexford County is experiencing problems with and complaints about the increase in the feral and stray cat populations,” reads a letter signed by Wonderland Humane Society President Kathy Kirch to Manton Clerk Jessica Schisser.
“Our goal is to work with city and county leaders to provide Manton, Mesick and Cadillac communities with monthly clinics, going neighborhood by neighborhood to trap, neuter and release or re-home the sterile animals. This strategy promotes a ‘No Grow’ situation as each colony ages and natural attrition occurs, each neighborhood becomes a feral-free environment over time.
“If your city will work with us — with available state and federal grants, information sharing, cost sharing and manpower — we believe Wexford County, its cities and surrounding rural areas can solve the problem of feral and stray cat over-population.”
During last month’s commission meeting, Manton Police Chief Cory Lipar said someone had approached him with an offer to spay and neuter feral cats in the city free of charge. Lipar said he would follow up with Wonderland Humane Society and see if something could be arranged to address the city’s feral cat population by springtime.
Also during the meeting, commissioners discussed several hundred dollars in attorney bills from the Running, Wise and Ford law firm.
During a previous meeting, Wilson requested details about several telephone conversations between attorney Thomas Grier and former mayor Garry Brown. It turns out the calls were related to the proposed land swap deal between the city of Manton and True North gas station.
Since Brown at the time wasn’t officially appointed to any board tasked with working out a deal with True North, Wilson said it was merely a call between an attorney and a private citizen, and the city shouldn’t be billed for it. Cronkhite countered that Brown was a valuable resource for the city at the time and it was necessary to get his input on the proposal.
Fullerton made a motion to pay the attorney bills, including those related to calls between Brown and Grier, and a majority of the commission approved.
At one point in the meeting, Paddock informed the commission about a request from resident Scott Chittle, whose backyard community skating rink received national attention last year.
Paddock said Chittle requested that the city cover the cost of filling up the rink with water, which under their normal rates would cost around $400.
The commission voted unanimously to cover that cost.
During the meeting, the commission also heard about a proposal from Wilson to change their committee structure and form a “committee of the whole.”
In the committee of the whole model, each commissioner would speak with a department head and report back to the other commissioners in a work session. Currently, each department has a board comprised of three commissioners that communicate with the department leaders and report back to the commission.
Wilson said the idea behind the committee of the whole is for the commissioners to work more efficiently and be on the same page regarding city matters. Gillett commented that she thought a committee of the whole arrangement would also be a time-saver.
Raymer said he was somewhat confused about the proposal, which to him seemed redundant, as they would still need to discuss department matters in a work session after committee members met with department heads.
Cronkhite commented that he thought the current committee arrangement was suited for a city the size of Manton and suggested the matter be tabled until more research could be done. Bates made that motion, and it was approved by a majority of the commission.
Wilson also brought up for discussion the purchase of software called PrimeGov, which is designed to manage reports, agenda items, documents and other information for the commissioners. If purchased, the software could be downloaded onto computer tablets previously purchased by the city for each commissioner.
During discussion, a number of commissioner balked at the price of the software, which if purchased with all its bells and whistles would come out to around $20,000 a year. A majority of the commission voted against purchasing the software at this time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.