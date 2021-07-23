MANTON — Decades ago, the use of lead gooseneck pipes to connect city water mains to service lines leading to homes and businesses was common practice.
The city of Manton has about 45 of these pipes in its water system — all of which have to be replaced.
Manton Director of Utilities Jake Paddock said the state has mandated that all cities locate and remove these lead pipes within 20 years.
Paddock said many contractors used lead gooseneck pipes in the past because lead is a flexible metal capable of withstanding damage from twisting and other pressures exerted at the point between the service line and water main.
Using lead is no longer acceptable, as there have been a number of documented cases of people suffering from health problems and cognitive impairment after ingesting particles of the metal in the drinking water supply, with the city of Flint being the most well-known example of this.
While it’s tough to say with absolute certainty how many lead gooseneck pipes actually exist within the Manton water system, Paddock said they have a pretty good idea based on their records.
Being a small town, Paddock said they’re actually in fairly good shape when it comes replacing this infrastructure, especially compared to larger municipalities that potentially have hundreds or thousands of lead pipes to locate.
Verifying the location of these pipes will be the first step in replacing them — a task he hopes to have done by the fall. Once he has a verified list, Paddock said he’ll have a better idea how much it will cost to replace them.
One thing is fairly certain already, however — it’s not going to be cheap.
Paddock said grant money has been made available in the past to replace these pipes but it has been gobbled up by municipalities all over Michigan almost as soon as it’s made available.
During a recent Manton Commission meeting, city treasurer Marlene Lott said there may be another way to pay for the lead pipe replacements.
As part of the American Rescue Plan Act approved by President Joe Biden, the city of Manton is eligible to receive around $160,000.
Unlike larger municipalities, however, Lott said the city of Manton will have to request the money they’ve been allocated through the act.
Another requirement of the act is that the money can only be used for certain things, one of them being water and sewer infrastructure.
Although he doesn’t yet know exactly how much it will cost to replace all the pipes, Paddock said he thinks the ARPA money will be able to cover everything. To save time and money, he said it’s possible they’ll incorporate some of the pipe replacement work with other road and utilities projects ongoing in the city.
Clerk Jessica Schisser commented that use of the money would have to be approved by the commission on a case-by-case basis. Lott added that if they don’t use all the money within a certain amount of time, they have to pay it back to the federal government.
