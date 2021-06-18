City of Manton reforms planning committee after two-year hiatus

MANTON — With an eye toward future growth, the Manton City Commission on Tuesday voted to reform their planning committee after a lengthy period of inactivity by the previous board.
Mayor Sam Cronkhite compiled a list of individuals — residents, businesses owners or both — to be on the committee. They are Mike Moffit, John Harvey, Jaimie Fellows-Garno, Jeremy Rose, Bob Helsel and Cory Danford.
"I think it is a good collection of minds, driven." Cronkhite said. "It's a very important committee to get assembled."
The commission also voted to place commissioner Marcie Wilson on the board to represent the city in planning committee discussions. Wilson volunteered to be on the committee, as she previously was appointed to serve in this role.
Cronkhite commented that the previous board hasn't been very active in recent years, albeit in 2020 that was mostly due to disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic; he implored members of the new board to be more involved moving forward.
"The new committee has to be more aggressive," Cronkhite said. "We need a solid plan for steady growth."
Commissioner Rick Rayment commented that he thought all the people selected by Cronkhite were great choices for the committee and added that they could very well have quite a bit of work ahead of them.
"You may have a two-year backlog of projects to take care of," Rayment said.
Manton City Clerk Jessica Schisser said the primary responsibilities of the planning committee are to create a master plan (a document that was due to be renewed last year), a recreation plan and zoning ordinances.
Cronkhite said he would call the first meeting of the committee, at which time officers would be selected and they would decide amongst themselves a regular meeting time. Cronkhite suggested that at first they may need to meet at least once a month but once they get through any work backlog and become accustomed to their duties, that schedule may be relaxed.
