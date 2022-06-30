City of Manton to hold sesquicentennial celebration on Saturday

MANTON — The city of Manton will be celebrating its 150th birthday this weekend with live music, games, food and fireworks.
Manton Mayor Sam Cronkhite said the festivities will begin at noon at the Manton Station Stage, where local historian Brenda Irish will present a slideshow about the history of the town. Cronkhite advised spectators to bring their own chairs.
From 1 to 2:30 p.m., rock ‘n roll cover band Scarkasm will perform. After Scarkasm plays, there will be performances by Meg Gunia, Cronkhite himself, and Kaylyn Pace.
Beginning at 2 p.m., a corn hole tournament will be held at the basketball courts behind Latitude 44.
Around 8 p.m., Cronkhite said they will announcing the winners of the raffle drawing. First place winner will receive a new golf cart; second place winner will receive $1,000; and third place winner will receive $500.
Raffle tickets can be purchased at Bostick’s Drug Store, Larson’s Floral and Gifts, and from Billy Helsel and Cronkhite.
At about 9 p.m. or dusk, fireworks will be launched over Lake Billings. A few days later, on July 4, the city will once again be launching fireworks in celebration of Independence Day.
“Make Manton the place to be,” Cronkhite said. “It’s going to be fantastic.”
The sesquicentennial celebration is being organized by the Manton Area Chamber of Commerce, and funded by the chamber, area businesses and community members.
According to the chamber’s website, the idea of Manton was started in the 1860s by a small group of men that lived in the area. At the time, Manton was a heavily wooded forest, mostly hard maple. The only semblance of a break in the woods was a narrow cut where the town was platted.
The first plat was called Cedar Creek, but the railroad company subsequently platted a tract of land adjoining the first plat and named it Manton.
The railroad had already named the station Manton and soon the entire village was known by that name. The railroad plat was the first one registered (1874). The Grand Rapids and Indiana Railroad, after delays due to financial difficulties and poor management, finally reached Cadillac (then known as Clam Lake) in 1870. Construction continued to move north and within months it was completed through Manton. The station was built early in 1873.
An early newspaper account read: “The town plat contains 30 acres lying on both sides of the G.R. and I.R.R. and is situated in the midst of a splendid farming country. As yet few buildings have been erected, but Mr. Manton (George Manton, the town’s first postmaster) informs us that over 30 will be erected in the spring. Good building lots are presently worth $125 to $150. A saw mill has been erected by Mr. R.W. Corson.”
