CADILLAC — As officials dug their golden shovels into the soil, Cadillac's somewhat unusual plan to build a third wellfield is officially underway.
When the project is complete next summer, the city's oldest wellfield will go offline, as it's being threatened by contamination.
The city never wants to be in this position again, so leaders decided to build two new wellfields, one on Crosby Road (it's been up and running for the better part of a decade) and a second on East 44 Road.
The second new wellfield provides, ideally, a fail-safe; if anything were to go wrong at Crosby Road (or vice versa), the city has another wellfield that can stay up and running.
"Both will be able to serve the whole entirety of the city of Cadillac," said Utilities Director Jeff Dietlin during the groundbreaking ceremony.
Another upside to residents, according to City Manager Marcus Peccia and Mayor Carla Filkins is clean, safe water for generations to come.
The downside for residents—not mentioned during the groundbreaking ceremony but mentioned indirectly during the subsequent city council meeting that began two hours after Monday's 4 p.m. groundbreaking ceremony—is a water and sewer rate increase. Rates have been climbing in recent years, though city officials usually refer to research that indicates Cadillac's water and sewer rates are still cheaper than comparable cities; moreover, Cadillac didn't get a 40-year-loan for the project from the USDA because the city's rates are too low to qualify for the program. The city issued bonds for the wellfield project earlier this year and will use the state's Drinking Water Revolving Fund to pay for the project, as well as user fees.
City council set a public hearing on the rate increase for May 17.
Construction at 7251 East 44 Road will cost about $10 million and will include three water wells with the combined ability to produce 4 million gallons a day; new service and operational buildings; and supervisory control and data acquisition upgrades. Peccia said he expected the work will take about a year.
Gerber Construction will be constructing the majority of the work at the wellfield. Team Elmers will construct the water transmission mains to deliver the water from the wellfield to the distribution system. The firm C2AE is serving as the project consultant.
There's also been talk of putting in trails at the 48-acre property, which is very near the Cadillac staging area for the White Pine Trail.
"That's an exciting conversation to be having because it's beautiful out here," Mayor Filkins said during her public remarks at the groundbreaking ceremony.
The site will be the city's new headquarters for the water department (though you'll still pay your bill at the municipal building downtown) and will include a classroom large enough for 40 people, which could prove handy for education, testing or public meetings, Dietlin speculated.
One thing residents may notice when the new wellfield comes online and the old one goes offline is that your soap may seem sudsier.
The old wellfield has harder water, which is water with elements like iron and magnesium. The rate at the old wellfield, according to Dietlin is about 150 milligrams per liter, whereas the Crosby Road and East 44 Road wellfields have water in the 70 to 90 range. When the new wellfield is built and the old wellfield is shut down, the city's water will be consistently softer.
Hard water is known for leaving rings in bathtubs; homeowners tend to compensate by installing water softeners.
As for the soap, Dietlin said he couldn't speak to the ins-and-outs of hard versus soft water, but explained it like this:
"Soft water is more slippery, so soap works better," he explained.
