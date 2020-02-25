CADILLAC — The Cadillac Industrial Fund did almost all the work involved in preparing the Mitchell-Bentley site for re-development, city officials say.
That’s why, under an agreement city council approved Monday, the Cadillac Industrial Fund (CIF) will get 90% of any future sale of most of the Mitchell-Bentley site.
The city had previously committed in 2018 to transfer the property to the industrial fund. CIF is a separate organization without city oversight. Its membership is comprised of leaders of industrial businesses.
The Mitchell-Bentley Corporation ceased operations in 1989. Since then, the city has twice gained ownership of the property following tax foreclosures, the second one happening in 2017, about three and a half years after a 2013 fire that razed several buildings.
According to a document prepared in advance of the city council’s meeting on Feb. 17, every benefit received by the city of Cadillac regarding the Mitchell-Bentley site has been a contribution from the CIF and/or its members.
That includes the release of a $356,000 lien, a grant for site assessment, a $700,000 Brownfield grant from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE), a $300,000 Brownfield loan from EGLE and an additional $250,000 grant from EGLE.
CIF members coordinated or facilitated all of the EGLE benefits.
Additionally, it was CIF that created the idea of a solar garden at the Mitchell-Bentley site and coordinated the final development agreement with Consumers Energy.
Crews began clearing the site for the solar garden in October. Work is expected to continue until April 2020.
The solar garden is not part of the transfer agreement; only the undeveloped part of the property will be transferred.
Under the agreement, the city will transfer the undeveloped property “upon the request of CIF‘ for $1. The transfer will take place when CIF is ready to market the property. The city and CIF agree that 90% of the proceeds of the sale of the property will go to CIF and 10% will go to the city, regardless of whether it’s the city or CIF that ultimately sells the property.
