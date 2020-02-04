City OKs Maple Hill Apartments request

CADILLAC — Construction delays put the developers of a local apartment complex before city council to ask for help.
The Woda Group has been renovating the Maple Hill Apartments at 209 Pearl St. in Cadillac. The project receives a federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credit approved by the Michigan State Housing Development Authority. For developers to get the tax credit, back in 2016, MSHDA required the city to agree to receiving a “service charge‘ or payment in lieu of taxes (PILOT) while renovations at the apartments were ongoing.
But construction has taken longer than anticipated, Craig Patterson, a Woda Group lead developer in Michigan, told city council in January. Difficulty finding contractors and the snow have been factors.
Monday night, Patterson spoke again to city council about the projects need for continued PILOT support, during the city council’s public hearing on the matter.
He said developers would need to continue paying the service charge instead of property taxes if renovations were to continue. He anticipates construction being finished in June, though the field supervisors said it could be done earlier, in May, Patterson told city council.
Maple Hill Apartment houses low-to-moderate income people; families displaced by the renovations have been offered other apartments in the building or have been temporarily moved elsewhere, Patterson said.
City council agreed to continue allowing Woda Group to pay a service charge instead of property taxes for an additional two years. If they had not agreed to the extension, the developers would have been paying higher taxes for a building that wasn’t completely renovated.
When Woda Group initially go the tax credits, they agreed to keep rents affordable at Maple Hill Apartments for the next 45 years.
Renovating the apartments costs more than $3 million, Patterson told city council.
City council approved the tax break following the public hearing.
City council also went into a closed session Monday evening for privileged attorney/client communication. It wasn’t clear what topic the communication was on. City council invited Public Safety Director Adam Ottjepka to the closed session.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.