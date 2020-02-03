CADILLAC — The city’s pension funds are outperforming state standards.
That’s according to a recent presentation about the city’s 2019 audit.
There are two different pension funds for city workers; one for fire and police and another for other municipal workers.
City police and fire pensions are 79.47% funded, which is “much better than the 60% expected by Treasury,‘ according to Joe Verlin, a CPA at Gabridge and Co., which performed the city’s annual audit.
The municipal fund is “at 72%, funded down from 81%, the year before,‘ Verlin said.
The drop was due to a fourth quarter loss in 2018. Municipal Employees’ Retirement System (MERS), the public pension system the city uses to fund some municipal pensions (payments to retirees), reported its actuarial valuation as of December of 2018.
While the state requires pensions to be funded at 60% before the state requires a corrective action plan, the goal is always to move the pensions to 100% funding, according to Owen Roberts, the city’s finance director.
Barring unforeseen dramatic shifts in the market, the city’s pensions should be 100% funded within 20 to 30 years if the city keeps making its payments, Roberts said, citing the city’s actuary.
The city has been leveraging a millage specifically for the purpose of paying police and fire pensions since 1977, Roberts said.
The city has also been cautious about increasing benefit levels, Roberts said. Public safety pensioners don’t get cost-of-living increases; somebody who retired in 1980 would still be getting the same monthly payment today, regardless of inflation.
Still, the city’s police and fire pension funds can be vulnerable to changes in the broader economy. Because the millage is tied to property values, when local property values tank, so too does the revenue on which the pension funds rely.
On the municipal worker side, MERS is funded through general government revenue — so, things like your water and sewer rates will pay into municipal pensions.
The stability of the plans come from several factors, Roberts said.
“You make your payments. You don’t take actions to dramatically increase the liabilities,‘ he said. “Then, then those plans stay more stable.‘
In January, Verlin presented his firm’s findings following Cadillac’s yearly audit, including some information on the city’s pensions.
Overall, the firm provided a “clean opinion,‘ as Verlin put it.
“Basically, the city’s controls are suitably designed to make sure that accurate and timely financial statements are being provided,‘ Verlin explained to city council in January. Additionally, the city received a Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting. Less than 4% of local units of government in Michigan received the award.
“It really demonstrates the city’s commitment to transparency and providing information to its residents,‘ Verlin explained.
