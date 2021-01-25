CADILLAC — The city planning commission is holding a virtual public hearing Monday, Jan. 25 to get input on a proposed change to the city's zoning rules.
If approved, the ordinance "would add residential dwelling units (except on the primary floor at grade level) as permitted uses in the B-1 and B-3 districts with certain restrictions, remove multi-family residential as a special land use in the B-1 district, add group shelters as a special land use in the B-2 district, and remove dwelling units above or below the primary floor at grade level as a special land use in the B-2 district," according to a public notice.
Community Development Director John Wallace told the Cadillac News that the rule change would simplify things for developers that want to put residences above businesses, by skipping the process of applying for a special land use permit. The residences would be allowed "by right" so long as they're meeting other zoning requirements.
To participate in the virtual meeting, see the information below.
