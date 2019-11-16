City poised to start taking marijuana applications

CADILLAC — Marijuana businesses will have to get permission to operate in the city of Cadillac. The committee that will evaluate pot business applications is yet to be formed.
But the city is poised to change that Monday during November's sole city council meeting.
A resolution in city council's packet will name the city manager, city community development director, city clerk, city director of public safety and city attorney to the selection committee.
The city has already adopted ordinances that will limit the number of marijuana businesses that can operate in city limits; the selection committee will select between applicants if more than one business applies in each business category.
City council is also expected to hold public hearings on and subsequently vote on changes to the city's zoning ordinances, which will regulate where and when marijuana businesses can operate, and will also regulate their external appearances.
Additionally, city council is expected to take action on commercial redevelopment and rehabilitation districts in "Cadillac East" (otherwise known as the downtown and Mitchell Street corridor) as well as approve a brownfield plan for the Northwood Hotel.
City council meets Monday, Nov. 18, 2019 at the municipal building at 200 North Lake Street, Cadillac.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.