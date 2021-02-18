CADILLAC — Getting the cash in hand is one of the final steps that must be taken before construction on Cadillac's new wellfield can begin.
The city is preparing to do just that.
In Thursday's edition of the Cadillac News, the city has published a legal notice regarding the issuance of water supply system revenue bonds.
"It's been a long time coming and we're pretty much at the end of it, at least in terms of this type of approval," City Manager Marcus Peccia explained to city council during Monday's council meeting, held virtually over Zoom.
The city has already chosen the contractors that will take on the $11 million project, but the bid acceptance won't be formalized until the project is bonded out.
With Thursday's legal notice, the city is letting residents know that that's about to happen.
"This is very likely the last city council action item needed for the issuance of the bonds related to the Drinking Water Revolving Fund program, which is again where we're getting the funds from to make the construction process project possible," Peccia said. "We also don't sell these bonds ourselves the way we do traditionally with other bonds. Rather, they're purchased directly by the Michigan Finance Authority."
Peccia said the sale is likely to happen "sometime in the next couple of months."
The city has been incurring some costs for project design, engineering, and "even potentially some preliminary construction costs." Those costs are reimbursable from the bond proceeds, once the bonds are issued.
City council will hold a public hearing on the issuance of the bonds. The hearing is scheduled for 6 p.m. on March 1 and will be held electronically via Zoom.
According to the proposed resolution regarding the bond issuance, the city would make payments annually from 2023 through 2052. The interest rate on the $11 million would be 2.125%.
The wellfield improvements will be funded through a Drinking Water Revolving Fund loan (the bonds) because Cadillac did not qualify for a 40-year loan from the USDA because the city's water rates were too low. To qualify for the USDA loan, the city would have needed to raise water rates to the point that the city could have probably afforded to pay cash, Utilities Director Jeff Dietlin told the Cadillac News in 2020.
To access the city's meeting on March 1 at 6 p.m., use the Zoom Meeting ID: 987 1549 8367 and the passcode: 105651.
