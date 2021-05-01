CADILLAC — A declaration of emergency is on the table once again for the city of Cadillac.
It's not the first time council has declared a state of emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but those declarations have expired.
Now the city is aiming to declare a state of emergency through the end of 2021.
By declaring a state of emergency, the city can continue to hold meetings remotely.
Without it, city officials would be limited in their ability to hold meetings online.
Public bodies that try to meet in person during the pandemic can run afoul of social distancing and crowd limits.
The city's attorney, Mike Homier, cited a recent school board meeting downstate where more people showed up for the meeting than could be safely accommodated in a school auditorium. The school board ended up closing the doors to the public, "which presents an Open Meetings Act problem for them now."
The ability to meet remotely is an important option to have during the pandemic because "even if you want to meet in person, we don't have the ability to gauge—at least correctly–how many people or how many members of the public might show up," Homier said. "And so you would not be able to have social distancing and still allow a sufficient number of the members of the public in City Hall chambers."
Adopting the state of emergency does not necessarily mean that the city will hold virtual meetings until the end of the year, only that it is an option.
Earlier in April, some Wexford County Commissioners were displeased when they were barred from voting in a board of commissioners meeting because they were attending the meeting via Zoom and the county had not declared a state of emergency, which meant commissioners virtual attendance didn't "count."
City Council Member Robert Engels asked Homier about the situation.
Homier said he couldn't speak to the specifics but that he does know the Open Meetings Act (OMA).
"Had Wexford County declared a local state of emergency the city could have relied on that declaration to continue holding virtual meetings," Homier said.
Council voted to schedule a public hearing on the emergency declaration. The meeting is set for May 3 at 6 p.m.
