CADILLAC — The Cadillac City Council on Monday is scheduled to consider awarding a bid to paint the old Naval Reserve Center on Chestnut Street — a project that was tabled last month as a result of questions council members had about the process.
At council’s last meeting in July, staff recommended that council waive competitive bidding and award the contract to Jeff Campbell in the amount of $36,500.
Council members said they weren’t comfortable waiving competitive bidding in this instance, however, and asked staff to put the project out to bids.
Four bids were received on the project, including one from Campbell in the amount of $37,500, although the new recommendation from staff is to award the contract to the lowest bidder — Grand Rapids-based Do It All Painting, which submitted a bid of $27,640.
The project entails repairing, restoring and painting the walls and ceiling in the main drill deck section of the facility as well as power washing and painting the exterior.
The project has been spearheaded by Up North Arts, which already has made a sizable investment in facility improvements. The original recommendation to waive competitive bidding was based on prior efforts by Up North Arts volunteers to find a painter on their own. Up North Arts representatives said they were advised by city staff that this would be enough due diligence to get the project approved by council.
During discussion on the proposal last month, however, council member Stephen King said that while he fully supported the work of Up North Arts, he didn’t think council could rely on a third party to solicit bids for the repainting.
As stewards of the city’s resources and tax dollars, King said it’s the council’s responsibility to go through the proper process of soliciting bids to ensure they’re getting the best possible price for the work.
Mayor Carla Filkins agreed, adding that bypassing the normal bidding process “opens us up for questions” from the public about how resources are allocated per city policy.
Also on Monday, council members are scheduled to go into closed session to discuss City Manager Marcus Peccia’s periodic performance evaluation.
Council meets at 6 p.m. Monday, at the Cadillac Municipal Complex, located at 200 North Lake St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.