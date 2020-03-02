City receives 14 marijuana business applications

CADILLAC — The city of Cadillac received 14 applications from would-be marijuana shops.
The application period for marijuana businesses wishing to operate inside city limits closed at 4 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020.
The city spent much of last fall hashing out the rules of where, how and how many marijuana businesses will be allowed to operate in Cadillac. Applications opened in December.
Though city council agreed to allow several types of marijuana businesses inside the city’s industrial zone (such as growing or processing facilities), it is retail shops that have captured the interest of both residents and marijuana investors.
Cadillac adopted strict rules for where and how retail shops could operate in the core downtown district, with somewhat laxer regulations for other parts of the city’s core commercial district.
All of the applications received as of the close of business on Friday evening were for retail shops.
Of the 14 retail applications, eight were for adult-use recreational retail and six were for medical marijuana “provisioning centers.‘
Cadillac plans to offer two recreational retail licenses and two medical marijuana provisioning center licenses.
“Next steps include, but aren’t limited to, verifying their level of completion; initiating the 20-day period of accepting additional information pursuant to the competitive process; and notification to the applicants,‘ said City Manager Marcus Peccia in an email to the Cadillac News.
Application fees were $5,000. A city committee will score the applications based on a number of factors, such as prior compliance with marijuana laws, employee pay, environmental impacts and resident safety.
