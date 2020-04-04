City reminds residents of drop box location

CADILLAC — The city's dropbox is in the parking lot, not attached to the building.
Cadillac residents who pay their city bills in person instead of online or through the mail have had one consistent problem during the COVID-19 outbreak that has closed many government buildings to the public: they don't know how to drop off their money.
The city's dropbox is open, but people don't know where it is.
"We're getting a lot of calls that people don't know where it is and even drive to the building and don't see it," said Owen Roberts, the city's finance director. "So I think people are kind of looking towards the building when they drive past us and it's actually out in the parking lot."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.