CADILLAC — The Cadillac City Council on Monday voted to retain the legal services of Foster Swift Collins and Smith PC — the firm that has been the city’s primary counsel for more than a decade.
Late last year, council voted to solicit bids from legal firms after Foster Swift announced it would be increasing its rates for the first time in 11 years with the city.
In a letter to council, Foster Swift attorney Michael Homier — who has acted as the city’s main counsel from the firm — wrote that due to a number of factors, it was necessary to adjust hourly billing rates.
“The City’s current rates of $175 for general counsel work, and $250 for litigation were established in 2010 and we have not increased those rates during the past 11 years,” Homier wrote. “However, due to increased business expenses and other inflationary pressure, it is necessary to adjust our hourly billing rate for the City of Cadillac to $200 an hour for general counsel work, while maintaining the rate of $250 an hour for litigation effective January 1, 2022.”
Council could have waived competitive bidding and retained Foster Swift as the city’s legal service provider (through a unanimous vote), but when the matter came up for discussion, council member Stephen King commented that he believed it was part of council’s fiduciary responsibility to put the service out to bid.
According to council documents, the request for bids sent out by the city sought firms that have municipal practice experience as well as practice sections and/or multiple attorneys that cover a wide variety of specialty areas including general counsel services, environmental law services, labor and employment services, tax tribunal services, and bond and financial services.
Five firms submitted proposals, but three didn’t have a full municipal practice. Of the two firms that did have extensive municipal practice, Foster Swift charged $50 less per hour for general employment and labor counsel than the other — Dickinson Wright, out of Grand Rapids — and also didn’t charge for travel expenses, whereas Dickinson Wright charged for all out-of-pocket expenses.
City staff’s recommendation to council was to continue using Foster Swift for legal services in accordance with its proposal and engagement letter “based on the proposals received and the city’s positive experiences with Foster Swift.”
According to the service agreement approved by council, the hourly rate for general counsel services provided by Foster Swift will be capped at $200 per hour, and the hourly rate for litigation services will be $250 per hour, meaning that regardless of the attorney working on a particular matter, the city will never be billed more than $200 per hour for general counsel services, and $250 an hour for litigation services. The firm will continue to waive the mileage and/or travel time expenses for attendance at meetings where legal assistance is needed for the city.
Specialty counsel serviced involving environmental issues, labor negotiations, liquor licenses and laws, bond and public finance work, public-private partnerships and condemnation and eminent domain will be billed at different rates and will be discussed prior to commencing any work.
The firm will work for the city for an “indefinite” period, although the agreement also stipulates that either party has the right to terminate service at any time through written notice.
