Short-term rentals top area of concern during Cadillac zoning forum

During a forum held earlier this year, attendees placed red pins on areas of the zoning map where they thought short-term rentals wouldn’t be appropriate. The city is asking for additional feedback on short-term rentals through an online survey that went live this week.

 Chris Lamphere | Cadillac news

CADILLAC — The city of Cadillac is seeking input from the public on a number of topics related to short-term zoning.

An online survey this week went live on the city’s website. Feedback collected through the survey will help staff draft and implement regulations on short-term rentals within the city limits.

The primary focus of the short-term rental zoning is to restrict and regulate the location, number and enforcement of short-term rental properties.

“This survey will assist the city in getting valuable data about the current opinions and desires for allowing short-term rentals in the city limits,” reads a press release issued by the city. “Public feedback is necessary to help direct the future of short-term rentals.”

The survey asks for feedback on a number of facets related to short-term rentals, including your experience using a short-term rental, your opinion on short-term rentals, what housing types you think are appropriate for short-term rentals, and in what districts you think short-term rentals are appropriate.

The survey takes around eight to 10 minutes to complete and can be accessed at https://survey.zohopublic.com/zs/leRQpF.

The survey will be available until Tuesday, Aug. 15.

clamphere@cadillacnews.com

"

"