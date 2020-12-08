City tables emergency declaration

CADILLAC — City council isn't declaring a state of emergency in Cadillac—not yet, anyway.
Council tabled proposals that would have declared a state of emergency and appointed City Manager Marcus Peccia as the emergency management coordinator.
In an unusually well-attended virtual meeting of city council, several area residents spoke against the declaration of an emergency, expressing concern about unintended consequences.
"I believe this is a slippery slope," said Julie Theobald.
Several expressed concerns that the city might shutter businesses.
"You should be ready for people to come in, if you pass this, and start questioning your overall powers," said Roger Wotila, suggesting that people might pressure the city to overrule the state and re-open restaurants.
City Attorney Mike Homier addressed several of those concerns.
"I don't believe that the city would have the authority to shutter businesses, or usurp orders issued by MDHHS under the public health code, nor is that the purpose," Homier said.
The packet prepared for city council (which is publically available online in advance of city council meetings) stated that the intended purpose of the emergency declaration was to enable the city to meet remotely after the first of the year.
Remote meetings are in accordance with public health guidelines in the middle of the COVID-9 pandemic.
That's especially true in Cadillac, where the size and shape of city hall make social distance very difficult to achieve.
Under Michigan's Open Meetings Act, public bodies can meet remotely until the end of 2020.
There are certain provisions that would allow public bodies to meet remotely/virtually/online in 2021 and beyond; one of them is a local state of emergency has been declared.
But city council has opted to delay the decision about a local state of emergency.
There is one more city council meeting before the end of the year.
In the meantime, council members expressed hope that the state legislature will fix the issue instead.
The legislature is reportedly considering a measure that will allow public bodies to continue meeting remotely into the new year.
It's possible the city may already have an agreement with Wexford County regarding emergency management.
"I have not seen any such document as of yet," Homier said.
