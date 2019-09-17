CADILLAC — Cadillac West is a somewhat complicated area; there are three different municipalities and dozens of landowners, the borders somewhat irregular.
And the city of Cadillac can declare rehabilitation and redevelopment districts only over the land it controls.
Still, the city is preparing to do just that.
“This is a tool that we think would be great to offer folks that would put in significant investment,‘ said City Manager Marcus Peccia.
Monday evening, city council agreed to set a hearing for the creation of both a commercial rehabilitation and a commercial redevelopment district in Cadillac West; rehabilitation districts are suitable for projects that are already underway and redevelopment districts are for projects that have not yet begun.
As such, the work at the former Cadillac Sands Resort (now Lake Cadillac Resort) could fall under the rehabilitation district provisions, according to Peccia.
Cadillac West, more generally described as the area off of M-115 bordered by the Sands on the South, Mitchell State Park on the North and the Pines on the West, could also see improvements at other businesses, if city council approves the new commercial rehabilitation and redevelopment districts.
Landowners who improve property in the districts can get tax abatements if they invest “significantly.‘ City council will have to set that threshold; $100,000 is one suggestion, though councilwoman Shari Spoelman suggested setting it higher. Cadillac West isn’t the only part of town being looked at for commercial redevelopment districts. City workers are also preparing a similar proposal for the downtown area but have not brought it to council for consideration yet because the number of property owners downtown mean the notice requirements are more onerous.
Peccia said he hoped city leaders would be able to consider the downtown suggestion this fall.
