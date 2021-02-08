CADILLAC — Cadillac appears poised to save about $400,000 on the city’s well field project.
The city planned to spend $8.3 million on Phase 2 of the well field project but bids came in at $7.9 million, meaning the city can take out a smaller loan to pay for the well field.
During city council’s Feb. 1 meeting, council members approved two bids for the well field project.
For the larger of the two projects in Phase 2, the city awarded Gerber Construction of Reed City the contract based on their bid of $6,800,000. Gerber’s bid was about 12% lower than the second-lowest bid, a considerable difference.
“However, we have contacted Gerber Construction and they have expressed confidence in their bid amount. It is our opinion that the bids reflect the value of the work, and the low bid is well within the project budget,‘ the city’s project engineer wrote in a memo to Jeff Dietlin, director of utilities. “We have not previously worked with Gerber Construction. However, we have contacted several of their references and have received generally positive responses. This project would appear to be one of the largest projects that Gerber Construction has bonded and completed. However, we have found no reason to disqualify Gerber Construction for the work on this project, and it is therefore our opinion that Gerber Construction is qualified and competent to complete this work.‘
The smaller of the two projects was awarded to Team Elmer’s of Traverse City in the amount of $1,060,333.33.
The contract approvals are only tentative because the city still has to receive loans to pay for the project.
Dietlin told the Cadillac News that the loans are expected to close in March and that construction could begin as early as May, with the projects expected to take 12-14 months.
Three wells have already been drilled at the new well field site, but more wells could be drilled in the future. Phase 2 includes the building of wellhouses, a control room and piping.
