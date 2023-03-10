CADILLAC — Factories and other users that expel industrial byproducts into Cadillac’s sewer system will be evaluated as part of an update to the city’s sewage monitoring program.
Industries, businesses and individual users every day expel an amalgam of substances and chemicals into the city’s sewer system. From there, the substances enter the Wastewater Treatment Plant, where they’re filtered out before the water is returned to the Clam River.
Given that the plant has limitations on what it can process, it’s important to know what is being pumped into the system by users; the only way the city can get an idea about this is by testing the sewage right as it’s entering the system, which is the role of the sewage monitoring program.
Last year, the city council hired the engineering firm of Fleis and Vandenbrink to perform an industrial monitoring program update per a requirement of the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy.
According to council documents, during the updating process, it has become apparent that evaluating all industrial users would be beneficial.
According to a letter written to the city by Fleis and Vandenbrink, “A review of each permitted user’s processes, pretreatment, and wastewater characteristics is needed in order to evaluate current categorical and significant (industrial user) designations to best determine appropriate industrial permit limits.”
Cadillac Director of Utilities Jeffrey Dietlin said “categorical” users are allowed to expel certain substances in certain quantities, depending on the type of work done at the facility and capacity of the Wastewater Treatment Plant. Other users also are limited in what they can expel, but in a more general sense.
“Because a desktop review only goes so far, a ‘boots on the ground’ second step is needed, which was not included in our original scope and budget,” the Fleis and Vandenbrink letter continues. “This second step includes a site visit to each of the 19 permitted users to field verify their processes, chemical storage, pretreatment activities and discharge ...
“This step is also necessary to gather data and information to demonstrate whether there is potential for the Cadillac WWTP to receive several parameters currently on the city’s local limits list that the city would like to remove from the local limit list going forward.”
Dietlin previously told the Cadillac News that it’s possible that upgrades to the program could lead to additional oversight of what users are putting into the system, in addition to an increased permit fee schedule to offset the costs of ramped up oversight and enforcement.
Put another way, Dietlin said it’s possible that the updates could decrease the volume of substances that users can put in the system.
Dietlin also has said he anticipates limits could be lowered given recent changes to state and federal regulations following high profile incidents such as the Flint water crisis, as well as the ongoing discovery of PFAS chemicals in drinking water sources throughout the country.
Council on Monday voted to amend the contract with Fleis and Vandenbrink to add industrial user evaluations for the amount of $16,000.
Once updated, the program will be codified in the city code and forwarded to EGLE for its review and approval.
