CADILLAC — The city of Cadillac is expected to review its goals and the Capital Improvement Program for the upcoming 2020-2021 fiscal year.
On Monday, Feb. 17, city council will hold a "work session" to review ongoing and upcoming priorities.
The following are a list of the priorities city leaders are expected to discuss on Monday. Many of the projects are ongoing. Items with a second (or more) bullet are ones which could see action in 2020, based on a city document prepared in advance of the work session.
- Future of Cadillac Community Center (former Naval Reserve)
- Develop Parks Beautification and Management Plan
- Update Lake Cadillac Invasive Species Management Program
- Shoreline erosion analysis
- Goose round-up will continue
- Another Lake Cadillac Expo
- The city is analyzing the results of a run-off study; "Further studies that expand beyond the city’s boundaries may be necessary and made a part of future funding."
- Cadillac West Corridor Improvements and Association
- More property tax relief requests could be coming
- "Cadillac West Corridor Improvement Association (CWCIA) is a public redevelopment organization whose purpose is to improve the commercial viability of the resort area commonly referred to as Cadillac West. The CWCIA will be comprised of a local board operating similar to the Downtown Development Authority and will be principally supported through tax increment financing.
Future efforts needed for this project are to complete the board, finalize the initial redevelopment plan, and prepare a tax increment financing plan."
- Complete Development of Cadillac Commons
- Trailhead improvements will go out for bid in winter/spring of 2020 and construction is expected to start later this year.
- Complete Phase II of Well Field Relocation Project
- "Funding through USDA-Rural Development is unlikely due to the fiscal strength of our City, therefore more traditional funding via Michigan’s Drinking Water Revolving Fund is being pursued."
- Implement Plan to Upgrade All Streets Rated in Poor Condition
- "The City has commenced the process of issuing approximately $3 million in bonds to fund the next several years of road construction which should help reconstruct and/or upgrade nearly 5 miles of City streets."
- The street ratings will be updated in Spring 2020.
- Enhance Web and Social Media Presence to Improve Communication and Expand Online Access to Public Information and Documents
- Maintain 2-3 Months Fund Balance Reserves in General Fund
- Improve Capacity to Encourage and Facilitate Local Economic Development (multiple ongoing steps, including ... )
- "A potential pilot program whereby pedestrian medians are installed in a couple of mid-block intersections is being explored as suggested by MDOT."
- Working with developers on several projects
- Cadillac Brewery, to be housed in the former Better Bodies location;
- redevelopment of the former Northwood Hotel into a mixed-use commercial/residential development (will likely require a public-private partnership to address parking issues);
- construction of Cadillac Lofts necessary public infrastructure pieces, in order to complete Phase I and allow for Phase II (building 2) to start.
- Develop Fleet Management Plan (paused)
- Enhance Employee Development and Training
- Environmental Construction Practices,
- Boards and Commissions Review,
- Investigative Services Analysis (bringing a detective to Cadillac)
- The city expects to hire a new police officer in 2020 to bring the police department back to full staffing, then create a Deputy Police Chief position and assign an officer to detective duty, via "reshuffling of current command level staff."
- Outside Funding Initiative
- city will solicit donations for flower planting areas downtown
- Phase II of Cadillac Lofts funding is being secured
- Additional Michigan Economic Development Corporation and federal funds "being explored"
- "Public Act 51 funds are being secured to facilitate road improvements."
- Police Department Accreditation Program
- Walkability Enhancements
- "Safe Routes to School" funding could be secured by end of 2020
- Parking Enhancements
- Additional parking could be constructed as part of a mixed-use development (like the lofts or the upcoming Northwood project) but "it is becoming more likely that an alternative funding source will be needed."
- Survey to evaluate whether Cadillac qualifies as a low-income community will be conducted in 2020. If the city qualifies, Community Development Block Grant "funding can be pursued for parking and other public infrastructure improvements."
- Commuter Rail Depot
- The City has identified a site that might meet state requirements for a passenger depot, but the lobbying effort to connect Ann Arbor to Traverse City (with a stop in Cadillac) is moving "very slowly if at all ... It is possible that the potential property may be sold or otherwise redeveloped long before any of this project ever becomes a reality."
- Public Safety Community Engagement Program
- This new program, to be initiated this year, "is intended to make it easier for members of the community to engage and communicate with Police and Fire leadership." It could include social media, messaging apps and open houses.
- Hazardous Materials Response Initiative
- "Implementation of an increased level of hazardous materials response capabilities by the Cadillac Fire Department would be ideal given the variety of industries that call Cadillac home in addition to the variety of freight moving through the community on roadways and rail lines. Potential opportunities for the City include entering into an intergovernmental agreement with a rated and equipped organization."
