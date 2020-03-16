City to hear Lake Cadillac report

CADILLAC — Less blue-green algae could mean more native aquatic plants on Lake Cadillac. That’s the goal, anyway — the lake doesn’t have as much native aquatic plants as it should, given its size, according to a report City Council will hear on Monday.
Restorative Lake Sciences manages Lake Cadillac for the city and is due to present its annual report.
The firm treats the lake to get rid of invasive aquatic species but also evaluates the lake’s overall health and devises management plans for Lake Cadillac.
“The overall condition of Lake Cadillac relative to invasive species management has been improving over the years due to rigorous aquatic vegetation surveys and selective spot treatments to control invasive aquatic plant species such as hybrid Eurasian Watermilfoil (EWM), and Curly-leaf Pondweed,‘ the report says. “Both of these species are declining in Lake Cadillac and providing space for the 20 native aquatic plant species that are so important to the ecological balance of Lake Cadillac.‘
While blue-green algae (the sometimes-toxic Microcystis) continues to be a concern, 2019’s algal bloom in late August “was not as extensive as in recent years.‘
If that continues, it could be good news for the aquatic plants that are supposed to be in the lake (unlike Euroasian watermilfoil or curly-leaf pondweed).
Without algae blocking their sunlight, native plants can grow.
“Reduction in blue-green algae throughout the lake should also assist with this re-colonization as the plants will have more access to light for continued growth,‘ the report says.
The report also discusses goose control (there are still too many geese), storm drains and other management goals.
