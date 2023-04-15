CADILLAC — The public will get the chance on Monday to weigh in on a proposal to make “seasonality improvements” to the Market at Cadillac Commons.
The proposal includes an application for Michigan Community Block Grant funding in the amount of $750,000, with the city providing a $100,000 match toward the project.
According to council documents, the project would “improve the capacity and usefulness of The Market at Cadillac Commons to four season use by enclosing the structure with glass doors, providing green infrastructure, utilizing solar and environmental improvements, increasing multi-modal facilities, and improving programming of The Market and other Cadillac Commons spaces.”
Connie Boice, engineer with Prein and Newhof, wrote the application for the grant, which she said the city qualifies for based on its percentage of low- to moderate-income residents.
If approved, Boice said the money would go toward replacing some of the existing screens on the market with doors that can be raised and lowered. She said the remaining screens would be replaced by glass to completely enclose the structure.
In addition, Boice said the project entails the construction of a bathroom near the Market, the installation of a couple of large fans to cool the space in the summertime, a speaker system, a projector and screen for viewing movies and other media, a monitor for displaying information about upcoming events, additional solar-powered lights, and bike racks.
Also on Monday, public hearings will be held to discuss the proposed Capital Improvement Program, along with the proposed operating budget for 2023-2024.
Council on Monday also will consider the purchase of a new K-9 officer.
According to council Documents, after 10 years of service, 12-year-old K-9 Officer Sage will be retiring at the end of this month.
Additionally, Sgt. Lance Taylor will be stepping down as K-9 handler after 15 years and Officer Zach Hicks will be taking over.
“The K-9 program has been a part of the Cadillac Police Department for several decades and is used as a law enforcement tool and a bridge builder between the citizens and visitors of Cadillac and the Police Department,” reads a communication included in the council agenda.
Options for K-9 vendors and trainers in this area are limited, however, two were explored: Northern Michigan K9 in Clare, and Mid-Michigan Kennels in Flint.
After much consideration, the Police Department’s recommendation is to use Northern Michigan K9, which is where the city obtained previous K-9 Officer “Bo.”
Northern Michigan K9 is located 45 minutes from Cadillac. This would enable the new K-9 officer and handler to commute to daily training, reducing overall travel expenses.
Northern Michigan K9’s quoted price of $11,000 includes the dual-purpose Police K-9, a four-week training program for handler and K-9, a one-year workability guarantee, and a three-year health guarantee that covers hips, elbows, spine and eyes.
If approved, training would commence May 1.
Mid-Michigan Kennels quoted $13,500 for the K9 and initial training, but would require nightly hotel and other travel expenses, and also had a training schedule that did not match up well with the department’s schedule.
Staff have recommended that council waive competitive bidding and authorize the purchase of a new K-9 Officer from Northern Michigan K9 in the amount of $11,000. Funds are available in the General Fund.
The Cadillac City Council meets Monday at 6 p.m., at the Cadillac Municipal Complex, located at 200 N. Lake St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.