CADILLAC — The Cadillac City Council on Monday agreed to replace a water main that currently runs underneath the high school football field.
Recently, Cadillac Area Public Schools began tearing up the football field to install a turf surface and new track, and make several other major improvements to the sports complex.
Cadillac City Manager Marcus Peccia said both organizations agreed that the water main underneath the field should be replaced in order to avoid damage to the pipe during construction, and to eliminate the risk that future failure of the pipe could cause damage to the new field and track.
Peccia said the current water main will be cut off from the rest of the city’s water system during the duration of the work and until the main is replaced.
Because of the mutual benefit to both CAPS and the city’s water system, Peccia said the district has been asked to share a portion of the costs of the project.
Mayor Carla Filkins asked about the status of this cost-sharing agreement, and Peccia said he had not yet heard back from CAPS. Regardless if the school agrees to subsidize the project or not, however, Peccia said it’s city-owned infrastructure, so it’s ultimately the city’s responsibility.
The city received two bids on the project and council members unanimously agreed to award the contract to the lower bidder, CJ’s Excavating, for the bid amount of $192,996.75.
In addition, a 5% contingency was included in the contract for engineer-approved field changes in unit quantity or scope due to unknowns in underground municipal construction, bringing the total award to $202,646.59.
Also on Monday, council waived competitive bidding and purchased a Hurst E-Draulic combination tool from Apollo Fire Equipment for $13,450.
According to council documents, the Cadillac Fire Department uses hydraulically powered rescue and extrication tools during responses to vehicle accidents, fires and other specialized incidents. To maintain response capabilities, improve service delivery, and reduce future operational and vehicle costs, the fire department transitioned to battery-powered hydraulic tools. The 2023 budget planned for the replacement of a single battery-powered combination tool that performs the work of three tools.
Selecting a Hurst E-Draulic tool like those already in use in the department will help ensure operational integrity and minimize costs, council documents state. Apollo Fire Equipment is the only vendor that sells Hurst tools in the Lower Peninsula, which is why city staff recommended that council waive competitive bidding. They were the provider of the fire department’s current tools and continue to service them.
Council on Monday also approved the installation of broadband internet to the new well field site off 44 Road.
This connection will provide internet connectivity for all offices in addition to enabling internet-based security, phone and other services at the facility, council documents state. The service must be broadband, and options at the site are limited. The city explored a fiber connection with Spectrum, but construction costs were over $120,000 for this option and this bandwidth is not required. In addition, another fiber company quoted the city monthly recurring costs of $1,650 per month.
Council ultimately waived competitive bidding and awarded the installation contract to Spectrum Enterprise for $12,538.91. Once installed, Spectrum Enterprise will provide high-speed internet for a monthly cost of $85 per month. Once the department has fully relocated to the site, this will eliminate a similar service at the current facility.
