City to spend up to $419K on seven trucks, one police patrol vehicle

CADILLAC — The Cadillac City Council on Tuesday voted to take advantage of what staff believe to be an excellent deal on a number of vehicles for the city’s fleet.
By a vote of 4-1, council approved spending up to $419,000 to purchase seven trucks and one police patrol vehicle.
While it’s not typical for the city to purchase so many vehicles all at once, according to council documents, it was necessary in this case because of the post-pandemic environment, which has “presented significant challenges to the city, as the availability of trucks with the required specifications for city operations has been minimal.”
Council had previously approved the purchase of two trucks in February, 2022, but neither of these trucks were ever delivered. One was never manufactured and the other was manufactured with different specifications than ordered and at significant additional expense, which was not acceptable to staff and therefore delivery of the truck was stopped.
Recently, staff reached out to multiple MiDEAL vehicle vendors in an effort to once again find out about the availability of vehicles that could be purchased in accordance with the program. MiDEAL is a state-run program that vets dealers in order to find the best prices possible for municipalities.
One particular dealer — Todd Wenzel GMC of Westland — had just received a large order of trucks after many months of waiting, council documents state. Due to the time it took for the trucks to be manufactured and delivered, several municipalities were unable to take delivery of their order, making a number of vehicles open for purchase by other municipalities such as Cadillac.
Staff asked council for authorization to purchase the following trucks from Todd Wenzel GMC:
• 2023 GMC 1-Ton dump truck for $61,030
• 2023 GMC Sierra 3500HD 4x4 for $40,805
• 2023 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4x4 Double Cab for $47,781 (including plow)
• 2023 GMC Sierra 3500HD 4x4 for $63,500 (includes cab/chassis, service body with crane, wiring for existing plow)
• 2023 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4x4 Crew Cab for $53,622 (including plow and lift gate)
• Two additional trucks with similar specifications at a cost of $40,000-$55,000 once final availability is determined by dealer
The trucks would be used either by the department of public works or utilities department, depending on their features.
The same dealer that had the trucks also may have an SUV-style AWD police patrol vehicle available with a purchase price of around $42,000. City staff also asked for authorization to purchase this vehicle as soon as availability is determined.
During discussion, council member Stephen King questioned why they were getting the information about such a large purchase request only days before they had to make a decision on the matter.
Given how much they were spending, King said he would have liked to know more about how the vehicles were priced and if the city was indeed getting the best possible deal.
“I think it’s irresponsible to spend that level of money without making sure we know what we’re doing,” King said.
Cadillac Director of Finance Owen Roberts said they just learned about the opportunity last week and were anxious to take advantage of it while they still could, given that vehicle prices are expected to rise between $8,000 and $10,000 this year. If council members were to put off a decision on Tuesday, by the time they met again, Roberts said the vehicles most likely would be gone.
Council member Tiyi Schippers commented that she thought the request was reasonable, given that prices for vehicles are expected to rise so much.
“This is going to be an even bigger expenditure over time,” Schippers said. “Sometimes, you have to spend money to save money.”
Council member Robert Engels made a motion spend up to $419,000 for the vehicles. The figure comes from the high-end estimated cost of all the vehicles combined. Engels, Schippers, Mayor Carla Filkins and council member Bryan Elenbaas voted in favor of the motion. King voted against it.
Most of the vehicles that will be replaced in the city fleet will be auctioned off, although they’re likely not worth very much due to wear and tear. Roberts said one or two might be passed from the DPW to the parks department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.