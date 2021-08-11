City to use $4K DTE grant to plant 27 trees around town

CADILLAC — Cadillac’s going to be just a little bit greener by next spring.
With the help of a $4,000 grant awarded by DTE Energy, the city will be planting 27 trees in a number of areas throughout town, including in the park, Sound Garden, North Boulevard and in front of homes where residents have requested additional tree cover.
Mike Coy, zoning administrator for the city, said in his grant application that the city tries each year to plant more trees than they need to remove.
“We have many older trees that require a lot of maintenance with trimming,” Coy wrote. “At some point due to age and disease they need to be removed. We like to replace them ... We are proud of our tree planting request program for residential property owners to have a couple of trees in the city-owned tree lawn area in front of their homes ... The outcomes we’re looking for is a more attractive, welcoming city and to increase property values for our residents and commercial property owners.”
The city usually plants trees every fall and spring but Coy said last spring they weren’t able to plant trees due to COVID workforce restrictions and the limited number of trees in the nurseries from which they purchase.
“We have not seen a shortage of stock at the nurseries like this for a number of years,” Coy wrote. “Our preplanning starts with filling ‘tree planting requests’ from residential property owners in our city. Secondly we consider sites within our city-owned parks and public spaces.”
“Once we have a list of locations and species we then begin contacting the nurseries we’ve worked with in the past for tree availability and quotes,” Coy wrote.
Coy said the total cost of purchasing and planting the 27 trees will be about $12,550; the grant from DTE will go toward purchase of the trees at a reimbursement rate of about $150 per tree. The rest of the cost comes from picking up, planting, watering and maintaining the trees.
City parks supervisor Ken Payne said the trees planted in the fall will be mostly maple species while those planted in the spring will be ornamental varieties, including plum and crabapple.
The grant comes courtesy of a program sponsored by the DTE Energy Foundation and administered by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources and nonprofit ReLeaf Michigan. This year’s individual grants range in size from $1,800 to $4,000.
“The DTE Energy Foundation looks forward to seeing this year’s seedlings become catalysts for environmental change statewide,” said Lynette Dowler, president of the DTE Energy Foundation. “That’s why our foundation continues to support tree plantings and other initiatives that protect our air, land and water in communities across the state.”
The DNR’s Urban and Community Forestry Program helps municipalities and community groups promote and manage their urban trees and forests.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.