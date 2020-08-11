City workers sealing patches on Mitchell Street

CADILLAC — Cadillac is a little behind on sealing cracks in roads.
Last year, the city didn't use its road-sealing equipment due to being short-staffed.
It's a three-to-five man job depending on whether crews are able to close off roads, according to Department of Public Works Director Ken Payne.
You'll see a rolling work zone along Mitchell Street south of 13th Street in Cadillac for the next couple of weeks, Payne said. The work started Monday, with crews filling in big cracks north of 13th Street.
Drivers will need to watch out for the crews and avoid the lane where the work is being done.
Payne said crews tested out the equipment last week on Seneca Place; because it hadn't been used in over a year, Payne wanted to be sure the equipment was working properly before crews moved on to major streets.
Though springtime is often considered "pothole season," with melting and freezing water getting into cracks and then shoving them apart, cracks can worsen in the summer, too.
When there's water in a crack and a car travels over it, hydraulic pressure can cause the blacktop to "bust out," Payne explained.
