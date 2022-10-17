CADILLAC — Of all the historic buildings that still stand in Cadillac, one of the most iconic is the post office on Harris Street, referred to by residents at the time of its construction as the “federal building.”
The structure was opened on Dec. 10, 1915 — an occasion celebrated with musical numbers, several short addresses and the chance for the community to inspect the working departments of the new building, which was several years in the making.
According to Cadillac News reports from the time, in Cadillac’s early years, the town’s postmasters often would use their own homes as makeshift post offices.
Official post office buildings eventually would be established in town, including on Mason Street in 1873 and on Mitchell Street in the 1890s.
As Cadillac continued to grow, however, it became apparent to city planners that a larger building would be necessary to handle all the mail.
On April 27, 1909, Cadillac’s “common council” adopted a resolution asking Congressman J.C. McLaughlin for his help in securing federal appropriations to fund the project.
“Whereas, by reason of the steady and continuous growth of the city of Cadillac, larger and better accommodations must soon be provided to meet the corresponding needs of our city in the direction of a postoffice,” the resolution reads. “Whereas, by reason of growth, importance and the stability of our city, together with the favorable prospects of a continuation of its growth and development, it is the belief of our citizens that the government should provide at least the sum of one hundred twenty-five thousand dollars for the purchase of a suitable site and the construction of a postoffice building thereon.”
Over the next four years, McLaughlin advocated on behalf of the project and was able to convince legislators to appropriate more than $100,000 toward site purchase and construction costs.
In January 1911, the Treasury department decided the new post office would be located on 140 feet of frontage at the southwest corner of Shelby and Harris streets, at the site of the Kelly and Mather Livery barn. This action had been expected and was anticipated, owing to the fact that it was known that the department inspector had reported in favor of that location.
Construction of the post office building began in 1914 and work progressed quickly. By May 11, 1915, crews were ready to lay the cornerstone of the building. Several hundred men, women and children viewed this event.
“No more impressive service of its kind was ever held in this city than the ceremony which marked this afternoon’s event,” the Cadillac Evening News reported at the time. “Every detail of the occasion was faultlessly performed and every incident contributed to the impressiveness and enjoyable interest of the ceremony.”
The exercises began at 1 p.m. with the assemblage of the grand lodge of the Masons and the members of the city band at the Masonic hall, who led in the procession which a short time afterwards slowly made its way to the post office corner. On the platform, which was decorated in the national colors and with evergreen branches and over which floated three large American flags, sat the Masonic grand lodge officers, congressman McLaughlin, Gerrit J. Diekema, orator of the day, members of the city commission and several prominent Cadillac citizens.
When laying the cornerstone, the Masons employed various tests such as the square, level and plumb to make sure that the stone had been placed properly and that the structure was sound. The ceremony included the placing of the box of miscellaneous articles within the stone and the pouring of the corn, wine and oil upon the top of the cornerstone.
Diekema, who was introduced as “one of Michigan’s greatest statesmen and most beloved sons,” briefly reviewed the role that architecture has played in the progress of mankind and stated that the moral and intellectual development of the race could be learned by a study of the various periods and styles of architecture.
The stone itself is located to this day at the northwest corner of the structure and upon its side is engraved the following: “William G. McAdoo — Secretary of the Treasury — Oscar Wenderoth — Supervising Architect — 1914.”
At the time of its completion, the building was the second-largest Class II post office in the nation.
Within a couple of months after the new post office opened, however, it was vandalized.
According to a newspaper report on Feb. 4, 1916, someone attempted to decorate the walls of the building in an “indelible pencil.”
“The results of the activities were discovered by Postmaster F.O. Gaffney,” the report states. “The postmaster said that the first person caught defacing post office property ‘would be made to understand that writing on walls isn’t a very good habit to possess.’”
Over the years, discussion of building a new post office or expanding the old one would crop up periodically.
In 1970, Rep. Guy VanderJagt told about 400 people at the Cadillac Area Chamber of Commerce annual meeting that a decision to build a new post office in Cadillac had been made by Post Office Department. Ultimately, however, this project never materialized.
One that did come to fruition, however was the expansion of the building several decades later.
This project began in earnest in 1999 and had to clear a number of hurdles before ground could be broken in 2008, including financial setbacks and push back from some residents who were concerned that the historic nature of the original building might be compromised with the expansion.
When construction work finally began, then-Cadillac Postmaster Rosa Bush said it was a welcomed sight, as space at the facility was at a premium for staff and equipment.
“We need work force space. We struggle everyday with equipment and our employees,” she said. “Nothing is going to be done to the front of the building. It will all stay the same. It is just the back dock.”
