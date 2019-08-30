CADILLAC — It was supposed just to be practice.
But when a woman went missing in the Upper Peninsula during the same weekend that the Civil Air Patrol was holding exercises, the patrol went on a real-life mission.
Highpoint Squadron, which is based on out the Wexford County Airport, hosted a training exercise, "Operation White Pine" mid-August at the airport.
The Michigan Wing of the Civil Air Patrol was conducting air and ground training operations in northern Lower Michigan and the Upper Peninsula with a full mission base at the Wexford County Airport.
Typically, those exercises mean creating scenarios that allow Civil Air Patrol volunteers to practice searching for lost aircraft, lost people and other situations.
But on Sunday, Aug. 19, the Michigan Wing received a request to search for a missing woman with dementia in the Upper Peninsula. The woman, a beloved former kindergarten teacher, inspired many members of the community to show up for a search.
Still, Houghton Police called for help from the Civil Air Patrol, according to Chief of Police John Donnelly.
"They're organized," Donnelly said, explaining he appreciates the patrol's training and expertise.
The request came through the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center (the Civil Air Patrol is an auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force and is federally funded) after an overnight search failed to find the 82-year-old woman.
There are 12 Civil Air Patrol planes in Michigan; one aircraft from Houghton was already involved in the search when the patrol dispatched a second plane and established a second mission base in Cadillac alongside the ongoing training exercises.
Lt. Col. Steve Tupper of Battle Creek and Maj. Townsend flew a Cessna from Cadillac to a staging area in Marquette, but the woman was found shortly after that.
Townsend said in a news release that the events of the day demonstrated "the capability of CAP to run multiple missions at the same time" and that "Operation White Pine (the exercise) and the actual mission were both successful and improved the readiness of the Michigan Wing of the Civil Air Patrol to respond to local requests for assistance."
The Civil Air Patrol conducts about 80-120 successful searches annually in the U.S.
"It's an integral part of our search-and-rescue system," Townsend previously told the Cadillac News.
You don't have to be a pilot to be in the Civil Air Patrol.
Some members ride along with the pilot, lending another pair of eyes to the search. Others do logistics from the ground, operating radios and working in administration.
Training is extensive, Townsend said. Often, former military or law enforcement officers join, though people from diverse walks of life are welcome.
A wheelchair user could operate a radio, he pointed out.
Both adults and teens are welcome to join; the training program for cadets (ages 12-21) includes flight training but the organization doesn't teach adults to fly planes.
The patrol has three missions; search and rescue and emergency services (the patrol activated a few weeks prior when a plane went down in the Upper Peninsula); the cadet program (cadets run ground and communication operations with back-up from adults); and aerospace education for their members and the general public.
The local unit is small and Townsend says they're looking to add members.
"We'd really like to involve members of the community in the unit," he said.
And in emergencies, local agencies can request Civil Air Patrol assets "to assist in emergency management tasks" by contacting the Michigan State Police or the CAP National Operations Center at opscenter@capnhq.gov.
