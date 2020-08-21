GRAYLING – There is a Civil War Reenactment scheduled for this Friday through Sunday, Aug. 21-23, at Wellington Farm USA, located near Grayling. Civil War reenactors from across the Midwest will be encamped at Wellington Farm and will provide demonstrations of life as it was lived in 1862 by those who were actively engaged in the Civil War.
Participants will be in period dress and the campsites will be authentic re-creations of both Union and Confederate camps. Those attending can see what life was like for the soldiers on the front lines and watch as Union and Confederate soldiers engage in battle. There will be military drill demonstrations, weapons drill demonstrations, camp life demonstrations and the actual firing of weapons and artillery. There will be also be demonstrations of what it was like caring for the wounded on the front lines.
Wellington Farm is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are $10 for adults, $7.50 for seniors, $6 for youth ages 5 to 18, and 5-and-under are free.
Wellington Farm USA is located at 6944 W. Military Road southwest of Grayling, just a few minutes from exit 251 off I-75.
