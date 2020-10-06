MESICK – The Robert Finch Camp No. 14 of the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War will be staging a service on Saturday, Oct. 10, at the Yuma Cemetery a short distance south of Mesick to honor Private John Mayberry, the last Civil War soldier to be laid to rest in Wexford County. The service begins at 11 a.m.
The Robert Finch Camp is based in Traverse City but represents 16 northern Michigan counties and has been conducting Last Soldier Ceremonies in each county.
Private Mayberry was born Sept. 17, 1844 in Cleveland, Ohio. He enlisted in the 124th Ohio Infantry in August of 1863. He transferred to the Veteran Reserve Corps (VRC) in October of 1864, meaning that he was likely wounded and partially disabled during an engagement and was physically unable to return to the front lines. He moved to Wexford County sometime after the war, likely to take advantage of the homestead opportunities in the northern Lower Peninsula, as many other Civil War veterans did. Mayberry lived a good, long life, dying at the age of 94 on Dec. 11, 1938.
The Yuma Cemetery is located a few miles south of Mesick on the east side of M-37 South. The gravesite is located in Section BW, Lot 2.
For more details, go to the Robert Finch Camp Facebook page.
