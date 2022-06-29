Clam Lake Band Honors Cadillac WWII Vets

CADILLAC — First show of the summer season, and the Ancient and Honorable Clam Lake Dock and Dredge Marching and Chowder Society Silver Cornet Band brought a patriotic theme to honor veterans.
The Clam Lake Band played at 7 p.m. Monday, June 27, at the Cadillac Area Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion.
Favorites like “American Flourish,” “God Bless America” and “The Star Spangled Banner” were performed.
During the “Pride of America Medley” performance, the Cadillac Area Honor Guard along with the Clam Lake Band recognized all the military branches.
However, three World War II Veterans got a special shoutout: Frank Burder, Glen Corp and Paul Beardsley.
97-year-old Frank Burder was a C-47 Pilot in the Army Air Cor. He transported troops and equipment in the South Pacific.
“I was always remarked that (I) Frank had never been any further than Ohio, brought an emergency engine to a downed airplane on Borneo,” said Burder.
Burder graduated from flight school in April 1944 and got an Air Medal due to flying a plane that had no weapons into enemy territory.
Now, Burder has lived in Cadillac for the last 17 years to be closer to his daughter.
He has been coming to watch performances at the Pavilion for years and said “the community is great” with honoring veterans.
Another WWII Veteran that was recognized was Glen Corp. The 97-year-old served as a Colonel in the Army for eight years.
Corp said he re-enlisted because after the World War in Europe, the military were sending married fathers home. “But (not) the single people who were low on the totem pole so I decided, well, if I re-enlist, that I will be the first in line.”
He had a military career, serving 22 years. After retiring from the military, Corp then became a Superintendent in Pinckney, Mich.
Corp said that there was a lot of responsibility as a Colonel, mostly “for the people who are serving under you and you should never forget that.”
Corp said re-enlisting was “one of the better decisions” he’s made in life.
He has lived in Cadillac since the mid-1960s. He said that the thing he loved most about the military was the athletic ability. A number of his commanders liked to have athletic teams, so Corp was able to play football and baseball.
“He has such a love for our country and military forces,” said Corps’ daughter-in-law, Linda Corp. “This is the first time i’ve seen him with his cap on.”
The next performance is Monday, July 11, at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.