Clam Lake Band receives grant as 48th year of summer performances nears

CADILLAC — The Ancient and Honorable Clam Lake Dock and Dredge Marching and Chowder Society Silver Cornet Band will have some new music to play, thanks to a recent grant.
The Clam Lake Band announced it received the grant from the Lakin Weeks Arts and Humanities Field of Interest fund held at the Cadillac Area Community Foundation. The grant is for $500 and will be used to purchase new musical arrangements.
This grant, along with the support of other sponsors, will allow the Clam Lake Band the opportunity to continue playing and sharing a great family program with the community via its 48th year of performing concerts in the park.
“We appreciate our local musicians that are dedicated to performing family-friendly concerts at the Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion throughout the summer months. This is just one more thing that makes our community a great place to live,” Doreen Lanc, CACF executive director said.
Highlights of the upcoming season of performances, which starts on June 26 and continues every Monday through Aug. 7, include the Tribute to Veterans on July 3. There also will be a special performance outside of the weekly Monday night performances at the performing arts pavilion on July 22 that coincides with the Cadillac Festival of the Arts.
On July 31, the Clam Lake Band will have the Battle of the March Kings, which is a festive evening and the biggest night for donations for the group. All upcoming Monday night performances begin at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.