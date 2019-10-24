CADILLAC — Clam Lake Township is working on its first recreation plan.
During October’s township meeting, the township board gave the township’s planning commission permission to pursue drafting a recreation plan. This will follow Wexford County’s own five-year recreation plan.
“We have to have our own stand-alone plan,‘ said Cindy Warda, the township’s zoning administrator and Downtown Development Authority director. “We can’t apply for anything or do anything unless we have a plan filed.‘
If the township has a five-year recreation plan on file with the Department of Natural Resources, the township could receive grants to fund recreation projects. The recreation plan is a prerequisite for eligibility.
In the survey township residents completed when the township was developing its Master Plan, residents indicated they would be most interested in a pavilion or township playground, while basketball courts and ball fields were less popular.
Trails were also cited as an example of the sort of project for which the township might receive funding from the DNR.
But the recreation plan is the first step.
“If it’s not going to cost anything to do a plan, then do a plan,‘ said Trustee Bill Benson.
“But you have concerns long term though?‘ asked Supervisor Steve Kilter.
“I do,‘ Benson responded. “There’s liability issues, there’s things like that.‘
The board did agree to let the planning commission pursue drafting a recreation plan in-house (Warda said she has experience with recreation plans).
As part of the process, Clam Lake Township residents should expect to see a survey about their recreation preferences. The survey will come with your winter tax bill.
