CADILLAC — After some tension between the DDA and the township, Clam Lake Township is taking steps to keep its Downtown Development Authority funding mechanism.
On Monday, March 9, the township board agreed to start the process involved in updating the tax increment financin plan, which otherwise expire would expire in 2022.
Township Supervisor Steve Kitler asked the board to agree to a resolution of support.
Trustee Linda Stahl asked whether the resolution committed the township to another 30 years of tax capture for the DDA; Kitler said it did not that that the time span of the tax capture was still to be determined.
Before anything is finalized, the DDA will have to update the tax increment finance plan, which the township board will need to approve. There will be public hearings, notices and an ad in the paper.
DDA Director Cindy Warda told the township board that the DDA was asking to do the renewal early because they wanted to have time to spend the remaining funds on development projects if the township rejects ongoing tax collection.
“They would like to continue doing economic development … so they need to go through the process," Warda later told the Cadillac News.
Earlier this year, township officials asked the DDA to provide a list of projects undertaken and being considered; Warda provided the list.
Though the future of the DDA in Clam Lake Township has at times seemed uncertain, that seemed to have resolved during the township's March board meeting.
In addition to agreeing to pursue re-upping the tax capture for the DDA, the township also agreed to help the DDA purchase some real estate, agreeing to a $25,000 contribution.
Nobody would say where the land is or would agree to describe the purpose of the purchase.
Warda said she thought some information would have been available after a closed session scheduled for March 18; however, that meeting was canceled due to coronoavirus concerns. The next DDA meeting is scheduled for April 15.
