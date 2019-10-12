CADILLAC — The final two members of the board that will oversee Cadillac Junction development will soon be chosen.
Monday at 6 p.m., Clam Lake Township is due to appoint its two members of the seven-member board.
Cadillac has five seats on the City of Cadillac / Clam Lake Township Joint Planning Commission, which will handle planning oversight for the area transferred from Clam Lake Township into the city of Cadillac via a 425 agreement.
The commission and transfer of land are part of a settlement agreement between the city, Clam Lake, Haring Township and the property owners over control of Cadillac Junction.
The city appointed five members to the board on Mon., Oct.7; the city has five seats on the board while the township has only two.
The Clam Lake Township Board is scheduled to appoint its two members during its monthly board meeting on Oct. 14, Columbus Day. The meeting will be held at the township hall, 8809 East M-115, Cadillac.
