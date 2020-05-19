CADILLAC — Even the township hall has some trouble finding telecommunications services.
On May 11, Clam Lake Township received notification that their land line telephone service would be terminating.
"We received a letter from them Monday. They said, 'Hey, we're going to close up shop ... You need to get a different provider immediately," Clam Lake Township Supervisor Steve Kitler told the Cadillac News.
Kitler provided a copy of the letter to the newspaper.
CynergyComm.net's letter to the township was just three sentences long.
"We would like to take this opportunity to say thank you for being loyal Cynergy customers," the letter from the Burt Lake company began.
"It is with great regret that we must inform you that we will no longer be providing any service. It is imperative you contact a new carrier as soon as possible to avoid interruption of your service," the letter concluded.
The Cadillac News reached out to the company for comment but did not hear back.
Kitler is looking for other options. AT and T has already said no.
"When I contacted AT and T, they're like, 'No, we don't do that. We don't cover that area," Kitler said, speculating that it's because the technology that serves the township hall is too old.
Internet-based phone may be an option. Clam Lake Township gets internet through a small carrier (Charter wanted $16,000 to connect a line to the township hall, Kitler said). Kitler is hoping the small carrier will be able to provid internet-based phone service.
Cell phones are another option, though it's not clear if the township board would support that plan, particularly because the township still does business via fax machine.
The news came out during Monday's township board meeting.
It was otherwise a light meeting. One notable part of the agenda was the approval of the Clam Lake Township's Downtown Development Authority's budget. The DDA budget included $400,000 for economic development and capital outlay. Exactly which projects the funds would go toward wasn't clear. DDA Executive Director Cindy Warda told the Cadillac News via email that there were no set projects but the DDA will work on a development plan soon. She said during the meeting Monday that some of the funds would be used toward blight removal.
