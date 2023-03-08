CADILLAC — Sometime this spring, a parcel of land in Clam Lake Township will be ready to hit the market free of an old, dilapidated building.
Clam Lake Township Zoning Administrator and Downtown Development Authority Director Cindy Warda previously told the Cadillac News the DDA purchased the Pioneer Motel property on Mackinaw Trail last year and was working to secure a grant to help fund razing the building.
Once the building is removed, she said the property is nearly six acres in size in a valuable location that should garner interest from potential buyers.
Recently, Warda said the township received notice that their grant application, which was in tandem with the City of Cadillac, was approved for funding. The award letter was dated Feb. 23.
She said the grant program is related to blight elimination and it awards $200,000 to each county for various projects.
“The city of Cadillac and Clam Lake Township cooperatively worked together. We didn’t want one getting the money and the other not,” she said. “The city of Cadillac needed under $40,000 to do something for their project.”
The original plan was to split the grant 50-50 but since they didn’t need $100,000 it was requested the township get the balance of the grant and the state awarded that. In total, Warda said the township will be getting $163,219.
The estimate to raze the building was close to $200,000 and that includes the disposal of asbestos and lead paint. She also said there also is roughly $14,000 needed for third-party air monitoring and reporting, so the total bill is more than $200,000.
“We are excited to be getting a lot of help from on this from the state. We weren’t expecting it to be that expensive to tear it down,” she said. “It exceeded our expectations.”
With bids already received, Warda said once the weather breaks they should be able to start on the demolition. It is not out of the realm of possibility that the project could be completed later this spring.
