CADILLAC — Clam Lake Township formalized one of its Cadillac Junction settlement commitments.
Monday evening, the township board voted to create a joint planning commission with the city of Cadillac.
The board will be responsible for zoning and land-use rules for the 750 acres transferred into the city under a 425 agreement with Clam Lake Township. Included in the 750 acres are 142 acres owned by TeriDee, LLC, which has previously proposed retail, hotels, and homes for the space.
The developers and city faced off for years against Clam Lake and Haring Township over control of the 142-acres, but agreed to settle their various lawsuits earlier this year.
While Clam Lake Township will have some say on the joint planning commission, city votes, if united, will outweigh the township 5-to-2.
Neither municipality have appointed their members yet.
People who will serve on the new planning commission have to live more than 1,000 feet from the transferred area. The rule is intended to avoid a conflict of interest.
Cadillac already approved its ordinance creating the joint planning commission.
At the time, Cadillac City Manager Marcus Peccia said he didn’t anticipate the planning commission would meet before October. The board is unlikely to have monthly meetings; it will probably meet only when there is business before it.
Jim Vanderlaan, one of the TeriDee, LLC owners, said earlier this month that he had no announcements to make yet.
A 2015 tax analysis document from the company’s lawyers estimated that, if all of the company’s development plans came to fruition, Cadillac Junction could bring 850 to 1,000 jobs to the area.
