CADILLAC — Police are investigating the incident and continue to look for the person who stabbed a woman early Monday morning in Clam Lake Township.
At 2:15 a.m. Wexford County Central Dispatch received a 911 call reporting a stabbing at a home in Clam Lake Township. Both the Wexford County Sheriff's Office and Cadillac Michigan State Police Post and North Flight EMS responded to the residence on East M-115 in Clam Lake Township.
Once on scene, police, and EMS found a 40-year-old woman with a single stab wound. Police said the victim was outside her residence when an unknown subject approached her from behind and stabbed her one time with an unknown weapon. The person then fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction, according to police.
Wexford County Sheriff Trent Taylor said the woman was out walking her dog when the stabbing took place. He also said the MSP's K-9 unit did a search and didn't find any type of track other than the victim's. The stab wound also was described as small, according to Taylor.
The female victim suffered a non-life-threatening injury and police said she is in stable condition. The incident remains under investigation and the police said there does not appear to be a danger to the public.
Taylor reiterated later Monday morning that the sheriff's office does not believe there is a threat to the public at large or in the vicinity of the incident.
